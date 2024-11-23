Young model donates to school

Tamar Muchineuta (in braids) poses for a photo with learners from Mareverwa Primary School

Valerie Mpundu

CHILD model and philanthropist, Tamar Muchineuta, proved generosity beyond her age by donating stationery and other necessities to Mareverwa Primary School in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.

The school’s leadership, welcomed the donation. The school still have poor infrastructural facilities, inadequate staff accommodation and water shortages,

The school authorities urged fellow learners to emulate the Harare-bred model who travelled to Zvimba district to assist the needy.

The school’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) block was damaged by the rains in 2022, exposing learners to bad weather.

Added to that, the school teachers’ quarters are also in a sorry state.

In an interview, Tamar highlighted the need for equal opportunities for all learners regardless of background.

“I really believe in lighting another candle, a lesson I learnt from my mother and I take with me everywhere I go. Despite different backgrounds, we all deserve a shot.

“A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. The greatest act and show of kindness is helping a friend in need. Showing love and respect to the other person.

“It does not matter if we know each other or not, but I believe in making a difference not only in my life but in the lives of others surrounding me,” she said.

Tamar vowed to spread the love around as she continues with her acts of kindness hoping to share some love with other underprivileged learners as well.

“Every child has a right to education and if as a child I have that right I believe every child should.

“We should not be deprived as children since we are the future leaders of tomorrow; education is important to us. I am proud of being able to at least give my friends here that,” she said.

Tamar’s visit coincided with the school’s speech and prize-giving ceremony. Learners were honoured for excelling in various disciplines starting from ECD.

Learners appreciated the gifts that came with their excellence in school, with some hoping to emulate the gesture.

A Grade Five learner, Rukato, expressed great joy and satisfaction at the gifts sourced by Tamar.

“I am happy about this and feeling proud at the same time. This is someone about my age and she is leading by example,” she said.

Talent Nhema, a Grade Six learner, appreciated the effort promising to do better next year as he will be sitting for his Grade Seven examinations.

“I promise to work hard next year because as a Grade Seven student, I should be excelling so that I get good grades and come back to this school to help develop it.

“What Tamar has done today is proof that nothing should limit us. I want to help in developing his school,” he said.

Another appreciative learner, Nyasha Paavai, could not help but cry tears of his joy in taking the headmaster’s advice on emulating from Tamar.

“I have learnt to give for there is more happiness in giving than in receiving. Our teachers share with us every day. I am grateful to Tamar for this,” he said.

The day wrapped up with Tamar mingling with learners sharing notes and exchanging ideas plotting a brighter future.