Young Mighty Warriors leave for Malawi

The Herald
Sports Reporter
THE Young Mighty Warriors are in Mozambique en-route to Blantyre where they will play Malawi in an Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The team left Harare on Thursday morning by road.
Coach Rosemary Mugadza, who picked her final 18-member squad before departure is confident of a good outing but has warned against underrating the hosts, who have a vibrant schools league.
Mugadza maintained the bulk of the team which featured in the inaugural COSAFA Under-20 Women Championships in August last year.
Zimbabwe will host Malawi in the return leg on February 1 at Barbourfields.
Team
Goalkeepers
Cynthia Shonga, Melisa Chinwadzimba
Defenders
Pationa Nyamugure, Precious Baison, Sharon Teterai, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Ndura, Rudo Magwaza
Midfielders
Faith Chezhara, Valeria Packry, Rennie Mudimu, Beata Chako, Tinotenda Sakara, Shyline Dambamuromo
Strikers
Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Natalie Murove, Nothando Mthunzi