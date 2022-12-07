Young Gems held by Namibia

Members of the Zimbabwe men's volleyball team in post-match rituals with their Botswana counterparts after their 3-0 victory in the AUSC Region 5 encounter

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

The Zimbabwe netball team – the Young Gems – have been left with no option but to beat South Africa tomorrow if they entertain any hopes of playing in the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games’ gold match.

This follows their 43-43 draw against Namibia at the Griffin this morning.

The Simbarashe Mlambo girls needed to win against Namibia to keep things in their own hands following a setback defeat to Malawi yesterday.

The top team and second-placed side will play for the gold medal after the completion of the six-team round-robbin tomorrow while the third and fourth-positioned teams will square up for the bronze.

That leaves Zimbabwe in a delicate position and they will need to beat South Africa tomorrow to stand a chance of finishing in the top two.

The girls, who had to summon some incredible fighting spirit to snatch a draw right from the jaws of defeat in today’s match remain upbeat they will be able to win against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the men’s volleyball side booked their place in the semi-finals following a 3-0 (25:17, 25:19 and 25:22) win over Botswana.

The top four teams between leaders South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and Zambia will proceed to the semi-finals.

And the Mthulisi Mlilo charges will play their last match against Zambia tomorrow in a game that could determine whether they finish top or second before the semi-final pairings.