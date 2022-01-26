Young film maker seeks help to complete project

Farai Dauramanzi

Arts Reporter

Chitungwiza-based young film maker Athur ‘‘Miles’’ Dambudzo (24) is seeking financial and material assistance to produce his new project, “Blind Vision.”

The film focuses on drug abuse among the youth.

Dambudzo, who has been involved in productions such as ‘‘Shungu Dzemoyo’’, ‘‘The Eye’’, among others, said that the aim of his film is to educate the youths on the ills of taking dangerous substances such as ‘‘mutoriro’’.

“So through the movie I would like to teach the youth who are into drugs that no matter how hard life could be, the change of fortunes is in their hands.

“The movie is inspired by my life experiences and how I managed to stay clean despite the hardships I faced, especially when I was in High school,” said Dambudzo,who was unfortunate to lost his mother when he was six months old.

Financial challenges, he said, were hampering the production of the film and he appealed to individuals or corporates for financial and material help.

“We have already finished working on the scripts and managed to secure some of the locations.

“But due to the production quality we aim to achieve, we are looking for financial help from companies to sponsor us with food and film equipment.”

Dambudzo said resources permitting, he would like to work with actors such as Tendai Chitima, Eddie Sandifolo, Jedza Arthur Antonio, Takunda Claudia Nyakaura as well as engaging South African film directors.

“I am inspired locally by Sydney Taivavashe who is the director and writer of ‘Gonarezhou The Movie’ and also the director of ‘The story of Nehanda,” revealed the youthful film maker.