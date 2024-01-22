Young Chevrons lose WC opener

THINGS FALL APART . . . The Zimbabwe Under-19s squandered a good start with the ball to lose World Cup opener against Sri Lanka yesterday

Brandon Moyo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19s got their 2024 ICC World Cup off to a poor start after they suffered a 39 runs (D/L Method) loss against Sri Lanka in the opening match in Kimberly South Africa, yesterday.

Sri Lanka were all out for 204 in 48.3 overs while Zimbabwe were bundled out for 89 in 21.1 overs while chasing a revised target of 129 in 22 overs.

Yesterday’s encounter was affected by bad weather in the second innings of the game when Zimbabwe, who won the toss and fielded, were chasing a target of 205 runs.

Play was halted with Zimbabwe on 30/3 in 13,2 overs and when it finally resumed, the target forced them to play shots against a largely spin attack and crumbled.

The Young Chevrons had an electric start to the match and managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 204 runs in 48,3 overs.

It was fast bowler Kohl Eksteen who starred with the ball for Zimbabwe, finishing with impressive figures of 3/40 in his 10 over spell while the skipper Mathew Schonken also had an impressive spell, claiming two scalps for 36 runs in six overs.

Newman Nyamhuri also took two wickets, conceding 50 runs in 9,3 overs. The other wicket takers were Ryan Simbi (1/40 in 10 overs), Anesu Kamuriwo (1/12 in seven overs) and Taruvinga (1/9 in four overs).

Dinura Kalupahana top scored for Sri Lanka with 60 runs off 55 balls while wicket-keeper Sharujan Shanmuganathan remained undefeated on 41 runs off 40 balls.

Before the rain disruption, Zimbabwe had lost their top order with 30 runs on the board and after the break, the revised target seemed too much for the Young Chevrons to chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

The trio, that had fell was of Nathaniel Hlabangana, Ryan Kamwemba and Panashe Taruvinga who had scored 10 runs (42 balls), five runs (15 balls) and eight runs (21 balls) respectively.

The strike rate was, however, a cause for concern and left them with a mountain to climb once play was lost to bad weather as they now needed at least a boundary an over.

Inevitably they fell short by 39 runs.

The skipper, Schonken top scored with 27 runs off 19 balls while Campbell Macmillan and Ronak Patel made 12 runs apiece.

After yesterday’s loss, there will be pressure on the Young Chevrons going forward.

They will face what, on paper, is their toughest encounter against Australia on Thursday and then conclude their group matches against Namibia on Saturday.