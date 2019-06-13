Young artist holds solo exhibition

Arts Reporter

Visual artist, Lenon Kaparadza, is tomorrow expected to stage a solo exhibition at Mutare National Gallery. Dubbed “Mavambo”, the multi-media exhibition seeks to explore Kaparadza’s talent and register his presence in the arts industry.

Kaparadza said his work was inspired by using wool in telling stories that dwell on people’s experiences in communities.

“It is a mixed media exhibition that is inspired by using wool to tell people’s stories through art. The exhibition is open to everyone and people can even participate during the exhibition,” he said.

The 22-year-old, who once scooped the Young Emerging Artist award, said he was aiming to reach great heights through art.

“As the theme of the exhibition rightly speaks, I want to gain experience and exposure through such events. I also want to explore around the world,” he said.

Kaparadza said he developed the interest of using wool in his work after he was given an assignment at the Harare National Art Gallery where he used remainders from his mother’s knitting enterprise.

“When I was wandering on what to use on my assignment, my mother asked me to try on the wool which was left from her work and I then started developing it. I polished it into a new form of art which is now my signature,” he said.