You have been running a good race, what happened?

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Writer

There are things that we do not want to miscue as students, but at times we flop due to focusing on wrong things.

Many times we cast our minds on things that are temporary. Some of us, we completely change everything the moment we set our foot at college.

We are left with 56 days to close chapter 2022 and as you reflect over this chapter, ponder on what you have accomplished so far.

Yes, like I always say, college life gives you everything you desire but bear in mind, there is life at college and there is life after college.

Fellow students, we left home to change home.

Our parents are proud of us. The moment we leave home for academic pursuit, they expect the best out of us. As students we look forward to make ourselves proud as well.

Students’ resolutions remain on education-related ambitions as well as personal achievements in the new year beginnings, but lack of consistency and focus has seen many of us lamenting over missed best moments.

Even students have goals, targets and by the end of the year, there is need to point to what you have achieved during the course of the 365 days.

Sadly, most students start on a high and showing signs of promises, running good races, but falter along the journey.

Many of us students even give false hopes to our parents who are always proud of us despite our bloopers.

Parents are like that friend who also stands by you in whatever situation, when we lose our ways, when we fail at school, when we become mischievous, our parents have our backs.

Ane benzi ndeane rake kudzana unopururudza (You always have someone to stand by you, despite any situation).

We may say all this but the bottom line for every student is to come out shining with best results.

No one goes to college to fail, but many at times we have fallen short of our goals.

Fellow students what has happened to stop you running a good race? I believe that many of us as students make some new year’s resolutions, what has happened to them.

You have been running a good race but all of a sudden, you have faltered. You aimed to get 10 distinctions, you were targeting first class, you were looking forward to have better grades, you really wanted to make your parents proud, what happened?

Galatians 5:7 says, “You were running a good race, who cut in on you to keep you from obeying the truth?”

You started the year on a high and you are ending it on a low, what went wrong?

In my previous articles I have shared the dilemmas of a procrastinating student, goals of students among other situations we face in our academic journey.

Afro fusion musician Bob Nyabinde paused a question in his popular song, “Chabuda Hapana” which I assume, was dedicated to everyone that in whatever you do, you have to produce results.

Learners cannot be spared from this song, as the veteran singer posed a question that we wake up to go to school for the whole year, but nothing tangible has come out.

I quote, tunofumira kuchikoro, kudzidza gore rese sevamwe, asi chabuda hapana.

“Usavenge mukoma wako, chinodiwa kuronga. (You go to school the whole year but nothing has come out of that, don’t hate your brother or sister, you need to plan)

Combining all these attributes, it takes us to the resolutions, what happened to your resolutions?

Did you plan well as a student, if so what happened, who cut on you to finish your race on a high?

We sometimes miss opportunities because we pursue the wrong things.

Each time we start a new year, every semester, we aim for higher grades but half way, we begin to lose our ways, drop all the resolutions.

Fellow students, what has happened to your resolutions?

Yes, we all have different backgrounds, different aspirations, desires and goals.

Each student has a story to share and there are many things to tell as we make a journey into academic pursuit.

The new year is an ideal time to set new goals and make new plans to grow in the future

The start of the new year makes students want to focus on education-related aspirations as well as personal achievements.

While it is easy to become over-ambitious, it is a good idea to set achievable goals for yourself.

It’s a new year, which means you have goal0setting on your mind to create a new, better you!

But as a student, you always have a lot on your plate. It can be hard to know what areas are important to make goals in and how to set SMART goals (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound).

These new year resolutions help set effective goals that you will be able to achieve and will help you in all the areas of your life on the path to graduation.

Goal setting and resolutions are all about measuring your forward progress, and for students, that often includes academic progress.

But many students don’t realise that their personal goals often go hand-in-hand with effective academic progress.

Personal goals, specific goals, and a growth mindset are all crucial for effective student goal setting. You will want specific ways to know if you have achieved your plan and a setting where you can be successful.

Despite being employed, I am also a student and I believe that student goal setting is all about connecting your educational goals with the rest of your new school year resolutions.

It’s never too late to start or change when it comes to student goal setting, whether you want to set short- or long-term goals.

As you stay positive, work on strategies to alter behaviour and motivation, you will see a great end result.

Whether you use one new year resolution for students or all six, they are sure to help you be ready for successful goal setting.

But my question for you this week, what happened to your good race?

At the end of semester, are you getting the results you wanted since the beginning of the year, if not what went wrong? You have been running a good race, who cut on you?