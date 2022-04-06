Yadah Stars hope for a miracle against CAPS

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

YADAH Stars coach Genesis Mangombe believes their 2-1 win over Herentals in the Castle Lager Premiership football last weekend will lift the team’s spirits as they prepare to face CAPS United in another Harare Derby at the weekend.

Yadah Stars managed to collect their first set of three points at Baobab through goals from Lennox Mucheto and Godknows Mangani while Herentals got their goal from in-form John Zhuwao.

The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries-owned side remain with the bragging rights over Herentals whom they also defeated by the same scoreline in the Chibuku Super Cup in October.

The “Miracle Boys”, as the team is fondly known by their fans, now has the bragging rights after their clashes since 2018 ended in draws and Mangombe believes things are now working for his side.

“I think we are getting there. It was the spark we so hoped for in our previous games and I am sure the boys now have the confidence that we can win games.

“The game was tough and it had pressure as the tensions start from the top that is from the bosses and we are very happy. We went there well prepared and our game plan worked very well.

“We had managed four draws which showed we are not that bad but luck was not on our side. The first win of the season will go a long way in encouraging the boys to continue working hard.

“The team is now gelling and I hope we will not have many injury worries as we face another tough test which I believe we will win,” said Mangombe.

Mangombe has been building a decent team which managed to come up with a point against sides like Black Rhinos (0-0), Ngezi Platinum Stars (1-1), Manica Diamonds (1-1) and Bulawayo City (0-0) before their first win of the season against the “The Students” last weekend.

The youthful coach believes everyone is now excited that they got their first win and they are now willing to continue in that path.

“We had been struggling to turn our chances into goals but after Saturday’s match, I think everyone is now confident enough. We created numerous chances but our conversion rate leaves a lot to be desired. I think that is the area we will focus more on throughout the week as CAPS United are not a small side.

“It is good that even the guys who were out injured are taking up light training with Fred Alick likely to be back before the weekend’s fixture,” added Mangombe.