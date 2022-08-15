Yadah angling for top eight finish

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

YADAH coach Genesis Mangombe says his troops are angling for a top-eight finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

The modest Harare side has so far managed to avoid the relegation zone.

With 10 league matches to go, Yadah are positioning themselves for a top-eight finish.

“Our aim this season was firstly to survive relegation and avoidlosing points at home as much as possible. I am glad that we have responded well. So our goal has shifted, we are fighting for a better position and with the way we are playing, it seems possible.

“We would like to finish in the top eight, it is not going to be easy, but we have to keep winning matches and scoring goals, which was one of our biggest problems in the first round,” said Mangombe.

The Miracle Boys thrashed relegation-threatened Whawha 3-0 on Friday afternoon at the National Sports Stadium.

Yadah midfielder Godknows Mangani scored a brace while Kudakwashe Mangami also provided the other goal.

The team is in 11th position with 31 points from 24 matches.

They have managed seven wins and lost as many games. They have drawn 10 times.