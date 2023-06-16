Xi’s article on improving CPC self-governance, Party building to be published Friday

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on improving full and rigorous Party self-governance and advancing Party building will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year’s 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPC promotes the great project of Party building and ensures that the Party exercises effective self-supervision and practices strict self-governance in every respect, the article says.

The article stresses that building the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance is “overarching and groundbreaking work.” Political building is of fundamental importance to the CPC.

The CPC has integrated the enforcement of discipline into its overall plan for Party building, the article says, adding that the Party has waged an unprecedented battle against corruption and blazed an anti-corruption path with Chinese characteristics.

Improving the systems for exercising full and strict Party self-governance is a major initiative put forward at the 20th CPC National Congress for strengthening Party building in the new era, the article says.

It highlights the need to run the Party through systems and regulations, and to ensure the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance cover all aspects of Party building and all Party organizations and members.

The article also stresses the necessity of giving full play to the Party’s political, organizational and institutional strengths and making work related to Party self-governance more institutionalized, standardized and scientific. – CGTN