Xi urges US to honour one-China policy

BEIJING. – China firmly opposes secession aimed at “Taiwan independence” and external interference, and never allows any room for “Taiwan independence” forces in whatever form, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

President Xi made the remarks when having talks over phone with his US counterpart, President Joe Biden.

He urged the US side to honour the one-China principle and implement the three China-US joint communiques both in word and in deed.

Biden said US-China cooperation benefits not only the people of the two countries, but also people of all countries.

He reiterated that the one-China policy of the United States has not changed and will not change, and that theUS does not support “Taiwan independence.”

The call, which lasted over two hours, comes as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the rising global power.

Beijing issued escalating warnings about repercussions should US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’ – a Democrat like Biden – visit Taiwan. A visit by the House speaker would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of US support for the island.

“Those who play with fire will only get burnt,” Chinese state media quote Xi as telling Biden. “(We) hope the US side can see this clearly.” – Xinhua-Reuters