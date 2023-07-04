Xi urges efforts to practice Global Civilization Initiative

People at the 29th Beijing International Book Fair which is held with a focus on exchanges and learning between civilizations, Beijing, China, June 16, 2023. /CFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Monday to the third Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations and the first World Conference of Sinologists, calling for efforts to implement Global Civilization Initiative.

In his letter, Xi pointed in the long course of human history, various nations have created civilizations with their own characteristics and symbols.

Equal exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations will provide strong spiritual guidance for mankind to solve the problems of the times and achieve common development, he noted.

Xi stressed that China is willing to work with all parties to advocate the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

“Cultural exchanges will transcend estrangement, mutual learning will transcend clashes, and coexistence will transcend feelings of superiority so that human civilizations can make progress,” he added.

Xi also called on sinologists from all over the world, as a bridge that links Chinese and other civilizations, to make more efforts to enhance understanding, friendship and cooperation between China and the world.

Global Civilization Initiative

President Xi proposed the Global Civilization Initiative at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in March.

The initiative called for respecting the diversity of civilizations, advocating the common values of humanity, valuing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and strengthening international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Initiated by 10 countries including China, the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) was formally established in April, and is a also a major practice of the Global Civilization Initiative.

Now with 13 member states and five observers, the alliance is conducive to protecting Asian cultural heritage and deepening exchanges among Asian civilizations, while making the garden of world civilizations more flourishing.

According to a poll launched by CGTN in March, the essence of the Global Civilization Initiative is highly recognized by the global public.

The poll shows 80.3 percent of respondents held the same opinion as the Global Civilization Initiative states, and believe that the existence of multiple civilizations in the world has a positive effect on the development of the world.

And, 85 percent of respondents believe that humans are interconnected as a whole, and that we should build a community with a shared future characterized by tolerance and cooperation. Besides, 89.6 percent of respondents called on countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with openness and tolerance. And that percentage is higher in developing countries at 93.7 percent.