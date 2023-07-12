Xi stresses putting in place new systems for higher-standard open economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy and promote the gradual transition from dual control over the amount and intensity of energy consumption to dual control over the amount and intensity of carbon emissions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform, which he heads.

Building new systems for a higher-standard open economy is a strategic measure for China to promote reform and development through opening-up, Xi said.

He urged efforts to build a new development pattern centered on services, focus on institutional opening-up, deepen system and mechanism reform in key areas of foreign exchange and cooperation such as investment, trade, finance and innovation, as well as improve supporting policies and measures to elevate the country’s opening-up to a new level.

It is necessary to set the strategic goal of realizing agricultural and rural modernization and building strong agriculture, Xi said, urging efforts to speed up the improvement of shortcomings in agricultural and rural development to lay a solid foundation to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

Noting that China’s ecological civilization construction has entered a critical period with carbon reduction as the key strategic direction, Xi called for improving the regulation of total energy consumption and intensity to gradually shift to a dual control system over the amount and intensity of carbon emissions.

Efforts should be made to deepen reform of the power system, accelerate the construction of a new power system that is clean and low-carbon, safe and abundant, economically efficient, supply-demand coordinated and intelligent to better promote the revolution in energy production and consumption, and ensure national energy security, he said.

The meeting highlighted the need to deepen the reform of systems and mechanisms in trade and investment, expand market access, and comprehensively optimize the business environment to improve the quality and standard of trade and investment cooperation.

Putting in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy should be linked with national strategies such as the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, it said, calling for actively participating in the reform and construction of the global governance system.

Stressing the importance of prioritizing conservation, the meeting urged the need to do a good job in energy conservation at a higher level and with higher quality and achieve maximum benefits with minimum costs.

The relationship between development and emission reduction must be coordinated, it said, calling for scientifically adjusting and optimizing policies.

(With input from Xinhua)