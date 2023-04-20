Xi proposes elevation of China-Gabon relations to ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is on a state visit to China from April 18 to 21.

President Xi noted that the 50th anniversary of China-Gabon diplomatic relations will be celebrated next year. Over the last half-century, thanks to the commitment and guidance of generations of leaders on both sides, the China-Gabon friendship has stayed rock-firm as ever, Xi said.

Xi proposed elevating the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two countries to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.”