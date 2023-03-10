Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman

The Herald
Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC on Friday at the ongoing session of the 14th National People’s Congress.
