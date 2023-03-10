Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman

10 Mar, 2023 - 08:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman Xi Jinping is unanimously elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 10, 2023. /Xinhua

The Herald

Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC on Friday at the ongoing session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting