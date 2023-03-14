Xi Jinping stresses unswervingly advancing high-quality development

China will unswervingly advance high-quality development on the new journey of building a great modern socialist country and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said Monday.

The country should fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts and accelerate efforts to create a new pattern of development, Xi said when addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, the national legislature.

He called for fully implementing the strategy for invigorating China through science and education, the workforce development strategy and the innovation-driven development strategy.

China should work to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, promote industrial transformation and upgrading, advance coordinated urban-rural and regional development, and foster green and low-carbon economic and social development, Xi said.

Efforts should be made to effectively upgrade and appropriately expand the economy, and continuously increase the country’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities and composite national strength, he said. – CGTN