Xi holds talks with Tanzanian leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday.

BEIJING. – Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Beijing yesterday. The two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Tanzania relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Noting Hassan is the first African head of state China received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi said this fully shows the closeness of China-Tanzania relations and the important status of China-Africa ties in China’s overall diplomacy.

Under the new circumstances, the sound development of China-Tanzania relations not only serves the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also is of great significance to the promotion of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

President Xi stressed that China always views ties with Tanzania from a strategic height, and is always a trustworthy friend of Tanzania. The two countries should promote cooperation in various fields under the guidance of the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China is ready to continue expanding import of specialty products from Tanzania, supporting Chinese enterprises to invest there, and providing assistance to Tanzania’s development . – Xinhua