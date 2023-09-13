Xi extends condolences to Libya’s Presidential Council chairman over deadly storm

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Mohamed Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidential Council, over a deadly storm in Libya.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of the storm, which has caused heavy casualties and property losses in Libya, he would like to express deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured people on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Xi also voiced confidence that the Libyan people will surely overcome the difficulties together and defeat the disaster. – CGTN