Xi exchanges congratulations with Cote d’Ivoire’s president over 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Cote d’Ivoire have always been sincere and friendly towards each other and supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, becoming “important friends and partners” on the path of development and revitalization.

He noted that the two presidents reached new consensus on deepening cooperation between China and the West African country in various fields during their phone conversation last December.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Cote d’Ivoire relations,” said Xi. “I am ready to work with President Ouattara to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support and strengthen cooperation across the board so as to push bilateral relations to new levels to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.”

For his part, Ouattara said bilateral relations have maintained high-level development over the past 40 years, and expressed his gratitude for China’s consistent support for his country’s construction in infrastructure, energy and other sectors.

Cote d’Ivoire is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and push their friendly and cooperative relations for greater progress in a new era featuring solidarity, mutual assistance, close exchanges and fruitful results, Ouattara said. – CGTN