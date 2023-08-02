WWF supports Chibuwe Campfire initiative

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovation Editor

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Zimbabwe has supported the establishment of the Chibuwe Campfire Project in Chipinge rural district in the southeastern part of the country to reduce human-wildlife conflict and improve people’s livelihoods.

WWF Zimbabwe working in partnership with Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) and Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), a community-based organisation, as an implementing partner, assisted locals to set up a Campfire project in Chibuwe where human-wildlife conflicts are rife.

Charles Mugidho, a councillor for Ward 20 in Chipinge rural district, told the Herald that competition for water and other natural resources along Save River, one of the longest-flowing rivers in the country, had increased human –wildlife conflicts in the area.

“I want to thank WWF Zimbabwe for supporting us to set up the Chibuwe Campfire Project. The programme is very beneficial for us as it will reduce human–wildlife conflicts,” he said.

“Wild animals have killed more than four people over the past two or so years. Scores of other farmers have lost their crops to wildlife. Lions have killed more than 5000 cattle including donkeys and goats.

“Through this project, we want to raise awareness of wildlife conservation issues and improve our community in terms of road infrastructure and alternative livelihoods. This can be a long-lasting solution to the problem of poaching and the impact of wildlife on people’s livelihoods.”

The Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources) Campfire project is a Zimbabwean government initiative aimed at promoting sustainable management of wildlife and natural resources as well as equitable sharing of their benefits at the local community level.

Through it, villagers benefit through community-led development initiatives that include building schools, clinics and roads.

“We want this Campfire project to quickly address quota allocation issues to help benefit our community,” Councillor Mugidho said.

“Zimparks should consider giving us elephants, buffaloes and lions as hunting quotas so that we can help improve livelihoods and compensate for the huge losses that our farmers incur when their crops are destroyed by wild animals.

“When people derive benefits, they don’t see any reason to poach or support any activities by wildlife poaching syndicates.”

Wildlife in the Save Conservancy area close to Chibuwe and other wards have destroyed irrigation canals, crops, fences and crops.

Sylvia Mlambo, a villager in Chibuwe hailed WWF for the assistance.

“Creating the Chibuwe Campfire Project is an important step for us. We are facing untold hardships as a result of wildlife destroying our crops and livestock. Wild animals are even killing people. They are a danger to us,” she said.

“I hope this project will quickly bring benefits for us.”

Councillor Mugidho said more than 21 000 people are affected by wildlife in Chibuwe including others in Wards 16 and 22.

“We need more funding support for fencing materials, rehabilitation of irrigation canals and digging up trenches to prevent elephants and other animals from encroaching into the irrigation scheme. Putting lights along crossing routes for elephants can also help deter them from encroaching into our fields.”

Animals that still pose huge threats to the people and their livestock include buffaloes, crocodiles, elephants, hippos, lions, hyenas, wildebeests, baboons and monkeys.

ZimParks is working to establish a relief fund to help victims of human-wildlife conflict which are growing.

In 2021, 71 deaths and 50 injuries were recorded, compared to 60 deaths and 40 injuries in 2020.

A total of 66 people were killed by wild animals last year while there were 15 deaths and 43 injuries due to human-wildlife conflict in the first quarter of 2023.

Zimparks reports that nearly 400 people have died due to human-wildlife conflict over the past five years.

WWF Zimbabwe is also supporting concerted efforts to reduce poaching through skills training and other community projects such as beekeeping, community gardens and sustainable harvesting of natural resources for communities near the parks to aid them to improve their livelihoods without resorting to poaching.