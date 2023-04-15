Writing gives young author a voice

Phillipa Mukome-Chinhoi

Youth Interactive Correspondent

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwe, young talented author Tafadzwa Gore has said writing gives her a voice to air her views and opinion especially on issues to do with environmental justice.

The 16-year-old who recently launched her debut book entitled, “Unsaid”, is an environmental activist and entrepreneur who is known for starting an environmental company called Greenstar.

In an interview with Youth Interactive , Tafadzwa said after contemplative thoughts on the emerging global movements, she was inspired to write.

“Unsaid is a strategic response based on my thought.

“The main intention is to agree to disagree on certain global movements.

“Unsaid means not said or unspoken, the content is jaw-dropping and based on topics people are usually uncomfortable with openly conversing or discussing,” she explained.

Tafadzwa said the book is captivating.

“I have always been captivated with environmentalism topics. In Primary School I constructed environmental and scientific projects such as global warming models and used to regularly present on the concept at interschool debate competitions. Moreover, in secondary school at Monte Cassino Girls’ High School, I founded an environmental journalism club, The Press Club,” she said.

“The Press Club encourages school students and the local community to become more environmentally conscious through movements like monthly litter picking and environmental. I have had panel discussions with institutions like the Stanford University — Our New World Podcast.

“Moreover, recently I emerged as part of the Oxford Climate Society’s community of tomorrow’s climate leaders after partaking in the SOCC Hillary 2023 programme.”

She pointed out that writing is not much more of a challenge, compared to publishing.

In launching a company as a teenager, Tafadzwa said everything is equally as laborious from creating the business plan, conducting market research and target audience, funding and more.

“There are ups and downs, nonetheless, as a young author and environmental activist I am directed by my mind-set, my inner world affects the way I think about everything and plays a significant role in determining how I handle different situations and scenarios,” she said.

She pointed out that observation of the under representation of authors based on ethnicity, feminism and genre taking into consideration the place of Black, Female and Eco or Green Literature in the world respectively, stimulates her to write more. “The world needs more diverse books in order to build stronger communities. The significant part of being involved in Green Literature is that the world is evolving into a sustainable world and environmentalism is among one of the top global issues thus more readers are engaged. Green Literature in the form of non-fiction might be dull or unappealing since some readers read in order to escape the real word.”

Tafadzwa said is inspired by Charles Mungoshi and Dara McAnulty.

“I am willing to give up my mind-set of fear of taking risks. I desire to take calculated risks as way to build mental strength as I explore opportunities as a writer,”

“From my standpoint, taking into account that my book is based on global movements, it would be pragmatic and reasonable to feature real life activists like Varaidzo Kativhu, Vanessa Nakate, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more phenomenal activists,” she said.

Tafadzwa highlighted that she prefers more non-fiction modes and utilising a direct and poetic language.