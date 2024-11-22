Writer champions rehabilitation of inmates through literary arts

Trust Khosa

PROLIFIC writer, motivational speaker and cleric, Apostle Patson Machengete, has cemented his partnership with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) by intensifying their rehabilitation programmes through literary arts.

He urged communities to also play a positive role in the rehabilitation of offenders, some whose skills learnt in prison can be used to transform communities and livelihoods.

Apostle Machengete, who has donated some of his previous motivational books to inmates in Mashonaland West and Harare provinces, started working with ZPCS in 2016.

The 47-year-old author, who is set to launch his fifth book on November 30 in Harare, revealed his desire to fight crime and reintegrate inmates in society upon release from jail.

“I decided to work directly with inmates using my calling as a writer, motivational speaker and cleric.

“This came after the realisation that we are all affected by crime directly or indirectly.

“As an author, I have written books that have been endorsed by the correctional chiefs from ZPCS for the rehabilitation of inmates.

“We are actually launching one of the books on November 30 in Harare where we are going to have an interface with correctional officers from ZPCS, inmates and other stakeholders who are doing their best in the reintegration and rehabilitation of inmates,” he said.

Apostle Machengete, who leads the House of Refuge International Ministries (THOGIM), said he was following his calling to preach in prisons.

“The prison is one of the richest places with the best minds needed to turn around the nation if fully utilised.

“You can find lawyers, accountants, bankers, engineers and even top artists in the prison who need our help.

“The only help they need is proper rehabilitation to ensure that they will not transgress the law once released.

“As such, I have been using my influence as a writer and motivational speaker to reach out to them.”

Apostle Machengete, whose literary works have transformed many lives of inmates after leaving jail, urged influencers to play their part in crime reduction.

“I have noted that fighting crime is a collective effort where we need to put our hands together.

“Top influencers like us have a role to play and the best way to achieve this is through engagement of inmates to make sure that they feel loved.

“Offenders in rehabilitation need our love to ensure that they don’t fall into the same trap upon release.”

Apostle Machengete, who has also participated in the Prison Day celebrations in Harare, is now working with teams of inmates to train others.

“I have identified a team of 39 inmates from Harare that are now training other prisoners on rehabilitation.

“I have realised that we need to move from that era when we used to make speeches and give them literature to read before we leave.

“With the experience that I have garnered so far I will be glad if inmates can train each other in our absence,” he said.

The preacher’s passion for writing literature for inmates was inspired by his visit to the Robben Island Prison in South Africa where the late South African president Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years.

“In 2013, I travelled to South Africa with a team from my church where we learnt a lot about prison life.

“I then asked myself many questions and that inspired me to start writing my book targeting inmates.

“With five books to my credit I think I am now fully utilising my talent to assist the inmates who need us the most,” he said.

Apostle Machengete urged other writers and motivational speakers to broaden their scope by visiting and interacting with inmates across the country.

“It is never too late for another influencer to come on board and change many lives.

“As I indicated before, prisons are laden with talented inmates who can still change many lives.

“In my case, I have decided to do so through my literary arts, motivational speeches as well as workshops with inmates.”

Besides “Build-Me-UP”, Apostle Machengete boasts of a rich catalogue of other publications including “Virtues of a Good Son” unveiled in 2014, “Taking Advantage of Second Chance” (2016).

He also joins the long list of influencers who are regularly working with the ZPCS in their quest to rehabilitate inmates.

Sulaman Chimbetu, the ZPCS brand ambassador, Jah Prayzah, Seh Calaz, Mathias Mhere, Kessia “Muchaneta” Masona, Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia are some of the influencers that have been working closely with ZPCS in the rehabilitation of inmates.

The rehabilitation of people after serving their terms is a priority for the ZPCS as it thrives to ensure there is a smooth integration of offenders in communities.