World Tourism Day marked amid boom

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi (second from left) flanked by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Apollonia Munzverengwi (right), led the World Tourism Day 2023 Commemorations held at Mutoko Centre yesterday. The celebrations were held under the theme, “Tourism and Green Investments.”— Picture: Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa in Mutoko

Zimbabwe, which is one of the most revered tourist destinations, yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 2023 United Nations World Tourism (UNWTO) Day, at a time when the country is enjoying a rise in tourist arrivals.

The day was set aside by the UNWTO to create awareness to the local and international community on the socio-economic benefits derived from the full value chains of the travel and tourism sector.

This year‘s celebrations were running under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments” highlighting the need to invest in people, the planet and prosperity’.

In Zimbabwe, the World Tourism Day celebrations are hosted by each province in rotation to ensure implementation of Government’s thrust as enunciated by President Mnangagwa “of leaving no one and no place behind.”

Yesterday, the nation gathered at Suswe Hotels and Resort in Mutoko district to commemorate the day.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi, who officiated, said Zimbabwe tourism performance has significantly increased and the nation is registering an increase in international tourists who are visiting local tourism destinations.

“While we are celebrating here in Mutoko, celebrations are also being done in Saudi Arabia, the host country of the 2023 UNWTO International World Tourism Day and Zimbabwe is also represented.

“The performance of the tourism sector has increased significantly during the first half of 2023, wherein the country registered an increase of 62 percent international tourist arrivals, from 366 062 in 2022 to 591 524 in 2023.

“Tourism receipts increased by 16 percent from US$343,1 million in 2022 to US$397,7 million, while tourism investments registered a 24 percent increase from US$96,5 million in 2022 to US$120,1 million in 2023,

“Through the whole of Government approach, we work together with the provinces and other key stakeholders in identifying and developing tourism products such as religious tourism, sports, culture and customs tourism and many other such products,” she said. Minister Rwodzi said Mashonaland East was home to a variety of destinations which needed to be promoted to attract visitors.

“For religious tourism, Mashonaland East has a good product we want to promote here at Mtemwa Leprosy Centre and Bernard Mizeki, drawing people from all works of life.

This province is also a beacon of promoting culture and customs tourism through history, cultural heritage and traditional cuisine as evidenced by the abundant local foods showcased today. It is the home of the intangible cultural heritage, including the famous Jerusalem Mbende and other unique cultural dances such as Tsotso and Jiti. Tsindi ruins and Makurumure Falls are other products here in Mutoko too, and all our heritage we take pride in. Makurumure falls is our pride as well and we want to develop it to attract more tourists there.

“It is, therefore, imperative to preserve our rich culture and heritage for the benefit of our future generations. The province is also ideal for nature based tourism. Therefore, I urge the communities to continue protecting the natural resources in an effort to maintain the beautiful forests and its rich forest cover.”

Following President Mnangagwa’s statements during the World Leaders Summit at the Conference of Parties (COP 26) held in November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland regarding the use of renewable energy and Zimbabwe’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent per capital by 2030, her ministry together with the tourism industry, were in the process of reviewing the 2014 National Tourism Policy in line with the changing trends, with special attention on greening the tourism sector to use more of renewable energy.

“This initiative will reduce overhead expenses on the operators and subsequently reduce the cost of the product offering to the consumers.

“To all the Industry players, take heed that as you invest in the tourism sector, ensure the sustainable use of resources and waste management, for the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle remains critical. The caravan type of accommodation here at Suskwe lodges is a great initiative for promoting green investments.

“Instead of clearing the whole piece of land to create a foundation for fixed accommodation facilities they are placing the rooms on four wheels. I also noticed the use of solar lights and water harvesting methods and this is highly commended and it is in line with this year’s theme for this World Tourism Day, on Tourism and Green Investment,

“The use of smart technologies is the way to go. I encourage the tourism players to harness skills and come up with possible ways of preserving our God-given natural resources and reduce carbon footprints. The return on green investments will create a lasting legacy for the people, the planet, and the visitors to a destination,” she said.

Min Rwodzi said the theme for this year highlights the investment needs. “We are being challenged to empower our people through education and skills, invest in planet through sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation and invest in prosperity-promoting innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

“The success of the tourism and hospitality Industry anchors on a solidly skilled and knowledgeable human capital base. This is the basis upon which our Ministry sought to collaborate with Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development,

“Students studying tourism are the basis of the required human capital base, thus attachments as well as volunteerism by students when hosting national and International events become key mechanisms upon which collaboration is effected

“It is the grand strategy for the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry to make this work and together we shall build our country, ndizvo Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo.”.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi, who also attended, said the theme for this year is a call to embrace sustainable strategies for socio-economic development.

“As Mashonaland East, we have already embraced the concept as evidenced by the increasing use of renewable energy, and emerging eco-tourism projects such as Suskwe Lodges.

“We continue to encourage our business community to have improved waste management systems, practice recycling and re-use of resources as a way of harnessing sustainable development in the province.

“Tourism is one of our strategic pillars for development with great potential to contribute significantly to the provincial gross domestic product. A number of potential tourism products have been identified and can be developed into full-fledged products to increase the tourism product base in the province.

“This is coupled with the road networking linking to the Nyamapanda gateway where most of the visitors from the neighbouring countries and beyond use. There is need to tap into this market by providing a variety of tourism products and services and encouraging them to stay longer in the province.

“The hosting of the 2023 World Tourism Day main celebrations here at Suskee Lodges marks the beginning of a new era where we would want to see tourism as a game changer in developing this area to a most preferred tourist destination.”

Dr Munzverengwi said in recent years, the province has realised a significant growth in terms of investment as evidenced by the construction of world class facilities such as Suskwe Resort Centre.

“We believe more is coming our way as a province.”