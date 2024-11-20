World Toilet Day commemorated

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has commemorated World Toilet Day that is dedicated to raising awareness of the global sanitation crisis as well as advocating for the right to hygienic and dignified sanitation services, including access to toilets.

The day is commemorated every year on November 19.

Zimbabwe Mobile Sanitation Association (ZMSA) president Mr Boston Muteya said the day is of crucial importance to every individual.

“As ZMSA we are happy that the Government is supporting us fully in upgrading ablution facilities across the country,” he said.

“As we commemorate the day, we want to conscientise the whole nation that mobile toilets are the same as all other toilets. The whole idea is having zero tolerance to open defecation,” he said.

Mr Muteya said they are pushing for the manufacturing of mobile toilets to upgrade sanitation.

“We encourage new players to join in so that we improve sanitation,” he said.