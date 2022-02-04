World takes notice of Zim progress

Herald Reporter

THE world is taking note of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and investment charm offensive, with a number of prospective investors placing inquiries at the country’s pavilion for the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020.

Zimbabwe commissioner-general, Ambassador Mary Mubi, who is managing the pavilion at the ongoing expo, said the lifting of travel restrictions boosted the country’s marketing case, with more exhibitors expected to join the promotion drive.

She said the world’s top economies had expressed interest in doing business in Zimbabwe, a sign that big capital was taking a keen interest in the awakening local economy which is being primed towards achieving an upper middle income status by 2030.

President Mnangagwa has personally been at the forefront of that investment drive aimed at unlocking the full potential of the economy for the benefit of the citizenry through emphasising on “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

“In spite of the travel bans, the UAE experiences a surge in tourism, visitors, and people who come to the UAE during the Christmas holidays,” said Ambassador Mubi.

“So, we had quite a number of people who were coming through the pavilion, visitors from Europe and other countries. We also had Zimbabweans from the diaspora some coming from as far afield as London who visited the pavilion.

“We had quite a lot of activity during the festive period, now the travel ban has been lifted. We are looking forward to implementing the various activities which include health, trade, investment, agriculture and currently we have an arts exhibition which was opened by our Ambassador in Abu Dhabi.”

The United Arab Emirates lifted travel restrictions on a number of countries including Zimbabwe last week and Ambassador Mubi said this boosted their initiatives, with more people from home expected to join in pushing the country’s agenda.

Zimbabwe has been inundated with investment inquiries at the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020 with close to 200 000 people visiting the country’s pavilion.

This comes after authorities from the country led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presented moving investment cases at the expo.

Ambassador Mubi noted that they were slowed in their investment and promotion push by the travel restraints.

“The ban of travellers from Zimbabwe and other countries from Southern Africa which was effected in November somewhat affected our calendar of events at the Zimbabwe pavilion,” she said.