World Cup qualifier , Warriors Vs Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa
14:53
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
1453
This is how we are lining up, in a 4-3-3 structure. Warriors Starting 11 against Lesotho
Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere
15:05
5 ‘ : Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 0
15:07
7 Minutes : Teenage Hadebe has been booked for rough play. No team has had a sniff at goal yet
15:15
15 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 0
A couple of rough tackles by the Lesotho defenders over the last 5 minutes
15:18
18′, still goalless but Zimbabwe on top of their game with Kadewere and Zemura especially impressive
15:21
21 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 1
Lesotho take lead off the first corner of the Game.
21 ‘: Defender Rethabile Rasethuntsa bundled the ball home on the far post after poor goalkeeping by Donovan Bernard
15:29
29 ‘:
Chirewa hits the crossbar but Lesotho eacape. It remains Lesotho 1, Zimbabwe 0
15:31
31 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
Lesotho score their second on the break through Jane Thabantso
15:40
40 ‘: Zimbabwe penalty appeals waved away. Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
15:43
43′ : Yellow card for Thabo Matsoele after a rough tackle on Zemura
44 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
Zimbabwe waste the freekick opportunity. Four minutes added
15:45
HALFTIME: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
SECOND HALF STARTS
47′ : Double change for Zimbabwe. OUT comes Tino Kadewere and Jordan Zemura IN: Tymon Machope and Tawanda Maswanhise
16:23
61 ‘: Andy Rinomhota yellow carded for rough play.
Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
16:26
63 ‘: Captain Marshal Munetsi Yellow carded for dissent
Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
16:28
67′: Walter Musona comes in for Chirewa.
Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
16:35
72′: Penalty appeals by substitute Machope waved away. Referee awards goal kick.
Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
16:39
78′: BIG MISS
Lesotho striker Sera Motebang goes face to face with goalkeeper Bernard but fails to send the ball over a diving goalie. It should have been 3 for Lesotho.
It remains Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
84 ‘: Zimbabwe hit the woodwork again, Machope’s effort denied this time
Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
FIVE MINUTES ADDED!
Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
FULL TIME
Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2
It is Lesotho’s First win in a World Cup qualifier in over a decade
Lesotho go top of Group C for the time being while Nigeria and South Africa clash at 9pm tonight.
While Lesotho go top with five points from three games, Zimbabwe are bottom with two points from three matches.
