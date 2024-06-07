World Cup qualifier , Warriors Vs Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa

14:53

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

1453

This is how we are lining up, in a 4-3-3 structure. Warriors Starting 11 against Lesotho

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere

15:05

5 ‘ : Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 0

15:07

7 Minutes : Teenage Hadebe has been booked for rough play. No team has had a sniff at goal yet

15:15

15 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 0

A couple of rough tackles by the Lesotho defenders over the last 5 minutes

15:18

18′, still goalless but Zimbabwe on top of their game with Kadewere and Zemura especially impressive

15:21

21 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 1

Lesotho take lead off the first corner of the Game.

21 ‘: Defender Rethabile Rasethuntsa bundled the ball home on the far post after poor goalkeeping by Donovan Bernard

15:29

29 ‘:

Chirewa hits the crossbar but Lesotho eacape. It remains Lesotho 1, Zimbabwe 0

15:31

31 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

Lesotho score their second on the break through Jane Thabantso

15:40

40 ‘: Zimbabwe penalty appeals waved away. Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

15:43

43′ : Yellow card for Thabo Matsoele after a rough tackle on Zemura

44 ‘: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

Zimbabwe waste the freekick opportunity. Four minutes added

15:45

HALFTIME: Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

SECOND HALF STARTS

47′ : Double change for Zimbabwe. OUT comes Tino Kadewere and Jordan Zemura IN: Tymon Machope and Tawanda Maswanhise

16:23

61 ‘: Andy Rinomhota yellow carded for rough play.

Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

16:26

63 ‘: Captain Marshal Munetsi Yellow carded for dissent

Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

16:28

67′: Walter Musona comes in for Chirewa.

Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

16:35

72′: Penalty appeals by substitute Machope waved away. Referee awards goal kick.

Still Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

16:39

78′: BIG MISS

Lesotho striker Sera Motebang goes face to face with goalkeeper Bernard but fails to send the ball over a diving goalie. It should have been 3 for Lesotho.

It remains Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

84 ‘: Zimbabwe hit the woodwork again, Machope’s effort denied this time

Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

FIVE MINUTES ADDED!

Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

FULL TIME

Zimbabwe 0 Vs Lesotho 2

It is Lesotho’s First win in a World Cup qualifier in over a decade

Lesotho go top of Group C for the time being while Nigeria and South Africa clash at 9pm tonight.

While Lesotho go top with five points from three games, Zimbabwe are bottom with two points from three matches.