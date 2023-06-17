World Cup Cricket: Huge vote of confidence in Zim

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Craig Ervine as International Cricket Council senior manager events operations Sarah Edgar (left), Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani (second from right) and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry (right) follow proceedings at the official opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifier at Harare Sports Club yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday described the country’s rights to host the latest edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which begins tomorrow in Harare and Bulawayo, as a huge vote of confidence in the leadership and organisational capabilities of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club yesterday, President Mnangagwa told the participating teams to enjoy the hospitality that Zimbabwe offers and had photo-shoot sessions with captains from the participating nations that include Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, The West Indies and hosts Zimbabwe.

The President noted with satisfaction that the qualifying tournament was the fourth global cricket event to be hosted in the country in the last five years.

Zimbabwe have also secured the rights to host the ICC under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and the big event, being the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome all the teams and distinguished guests who have travelled from across the world to our beautiful country for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023,” he said.

“I hope that you all settled in well and have found all other arrangements to your satisfaction. Allow me to acknowledge the international cricket council for their unwavering support and commitment to Zimbabwe and Africa.

“This is a vote of confidence from the ICC in our country as well as in Zimbabwe Cricket as a suitable venue and host to these high profile games.

“Just over a year ago, in 2021, I was at the same venue to welcome teams that were participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and last year I was in Bulawayo, officiating at the opening ceremony for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

“Zimbabwe is indeed honoured to have been afforded the opportunity to host these global cricket events. As a country, we are extremely jubilant that the ICC under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and the big event, being the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, will be coming to Zimbabwe in 2026 and 2027, respectively.”

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will see 10 teams meet in Zimbabwe competing for a shot at the last two spots at the ICC Cricket World Cup finals to be held in India later this year.

Cricket, which used to be a minority sport not long ago, has been growing in leaps and bounds and is slowly becoming a mass sport like football.

For the next three weeks, Zimbabwe will be under the global spotlight as cricket followers from across the continents will be following events in the country with much interest.

The final of the Qualifier will be held on July 9 at Harare Sports Club.

“I commend the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, The Sports and Recreation Commission and Zimbabwe Cricket for the sterling job and raising our country’s flag high internationally, while promoting the sport among our grassroots communities.

“Through your collective efforts, I am confident that we are set for a memorable event which is bigger and better than the previous events.

“Indeed, over the next few weeks, the world will witness 10 teams bat it out at venues in Harare and Bulawayo to take up the two remaining slots at the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023 in India later in the year.

“I, therefore, invite passionate fans from across the region and beyond, young and old, to come to Zimbabwe to enjoy the game of cricket.

“Particularly, come and support our Zimbabwe national team, the chevrons in the warm atmosphere and hospitality, with singing, dancing, jumping and clapping, which is uniquely African. Come and join us as we enjoy the ‘gentleman’s game’ of cricket,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also highlighted the benefits of sport in leading to healthy lifestyles and also as a means of livelihood. President Mnangagwa said sport was a powerful tool in the fight against the cancer of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

“Sport is an investment in better health, education and skills for the younger generations, critical in keeping the youth away from drugs and other illicit substances that are ravaging our societies today.

“While we all admire the on-field achievements, sport also has the power to align our energy, passion and enthusiasm around a collective cause.

“The magic, potential and hope that sport can create among children in our townships and villages must be harnessed to ensure that no one and no place is left behind across all sporting disciplines.

“In this regard, my Government is committed to providing an environment in which more young people realise success and their full potential through their sporting endeavours.

“My administration has, therefore, made sport and recreation development a priority in the country which should ultimately improve livelihoods, incomes and ultimately our economy.

“Additionally, we are determined to nurture sporting activities as a vehicle for uniting the nation, promoting social cohesion, peace and harmony as well as entertaining the young and old alike.”

The President also challenged the athletes and team involved in the Qualifier to uphold the spirit of friendship and integrity during competition as well as to explore what Zimbabwe has to offer as a tourist destination of choice.

“I once again welcome the fairly with utmost integrity and honesty, as you inspire teams and urge you all to enjoy yourselves, compete the whole world with your skills and will-power.

“On the sidelines of the matches ahead, I invite the teams and spectators to spare some time to enjoy our many tourist attractions and other facilities which our country has to offer,” he said.