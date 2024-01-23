World Class Motors director faces theft charges

Court Reporter

World Class Motors director George Mpala was dragged to court over the weekend and charged with theft of trust property involving US$6 000.

Mpala appeared before Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi who released him on US$200 bail pending trial.

The court heard that on August 23, 2019, Mpala sold two car bodies a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Alexx to the complainant Trymore Simango.

Simango was issued with receipts for the two vehicles.

Simango is said to have towed away the Toyota Alexx and left the Land Cruiser in Mpala’s custody who then went on to sell to Abraham Antonio on February 8, 2020, without Simango’s consent.

Sometime in November last year, Simango approached Mpala intending to collect his car which he failed to do, leading to his arrest.

The vehicle is yet to be recovered.

Kelvin Munyimi appeared for the State.