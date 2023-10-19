World class cricket stadium for Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

The first major investor into the new high-end Masuwe Special Economic Zone in Victoria Falls is Zimbabwe Cricket with the groundbreaking ceremony for a 10 000-seat cricket stadium suitable for the top-end of global cricket matches set for the first week of December as part of measures to add sports tourism to the Victoria Falls mix.

In particular Zimbabwe Cricket wants the stadium finished within two years to underpin its bid to host the 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

Government set up Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company (Pvt) Ltd, a State enterprise, as an investment vehicle for the development of tourism in Victoria Falls, with particular emphasis on the upper end of the market and ensuring that there was the bulk infrastructure needed for the sort of facilities that investors would put in to draw more people to Victoria Falls for longer stays.

Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company owns 274,1 hectares of prime land on the Jafuta Masuwe Estate, which is a significant complement of the Integrated Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone.

The parastatal’s nine-member board chaired by Mrs Sheila Sidambe was appointed in 2021 and was given the mandate to deliver infrastructure development in Victoria Falls by expediting feasibility studies for bulk infrastructure and appropriate diligence to register the company’s presence with a solid brick and mortar project.

The Government expects that the company delivers on its mandate to grow the tourism product base in Victoria Falls and starts delivering during the lifespan of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) which runs to the end of 2025.

Cabinet approved the implementation of the Masuwe Special Economic Zone in Jafuta Estate following a feasibility study that found the scheme to be potentially highly profitable through the allocation of more land and resources to the Victoria Falls tourism area along with good town planning.

The Cabinet approval paved way for implementation of the project and Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company has been busy scouting for investors, with Zimbabwe Cricket becoming the first serious investor that has come through.

The Masuwe city concept on the new land sees, besides other facilities, a five star convention centre with matching flagship hotels and villas, a golf estate, a medical tourism facility and a commercial central business district, international service centre and high end residential units.

The outline of what Masuwe City should deliver started effectively in 2020 July and Cabinet approved the concept in principal in the same year. Cabinet endorsed a final report for the project in March this year paving way for appointment of a town planner to ensure that all development fitted into place.

Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company has been scouting for investors and Zimbabwe Cricket has come on board with plans to build a 10 000-seater cricket stadium starting in December this year.

ZC becomes the pacesetter on the mega project with numerous other investors showing interest in the project that is set to become a game-changer in Zimbabwe’s tourism with the coming in of sports tourism.

ZC promised to have the groundbreaking for the stadium in the first week of December after which construction will start, and between US$5 million and US$10 million will be invested mainly from grants from the International Cricket Council.

Yesterday Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company management led Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Tongai Mnangagwa and Permanent Secretary Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa and ZC management on a tour of Jafuta Estate.

Briefing the deputy Minister and other delegates, Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company chief executive Mr Gabriel Mapondera said the company is currently doing statutory consultations and is ready to enter into agreement with any investors as approved by Government.

“As we speak the department is has started statutory consultations process. We think we can conclude in November and obtain subdivision permits which can then pave way for subdivision and pegging. Now we have a specific allocation for a multi-purpose sport facility which is why Zimbabwe Cricket are here to assess the site,” he said.

ZC promised that groundbreaking will be done in the first week of December and the two parties were expected to start signing agreements yesterday.

Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ZC chair and legislator for Mhondoro Ngezi (Zanu-PF) said the cricket body was clear on what it wants and was ready to start constructing with a view of having the stadium ready to host the 2026 Under 19 Cricket World Cup.

The Permanent Secretary Dr Munyanyiwa said the project will help diversify tourism products and packages with introduction of sports tourism.

“This development has become a breaking point towards having sports tourism in our country. This is a serious development that will be a game changer to tourism in Zimbabwe and we continue to have interests from investors who want to partner Government in the Masuwe project. We believe this development by ZC is going to be a pull factor for other investors to come,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said whatever facility to be developed in the Masuwe project should meet the standards of a special economic zone.

“They have promised that starting in December they will start building the stadium which will make sure the World Cup is held here in two years’ time. The project will be an anchor to any other project that will attract into the area. They are ready to break the ground and as we speak we are signing MoUs meaning we are kick starting the project as everything has been ironed out and nothing will stand in the way of this development.

“This is exciting development that finally after many years we have got a partner that is committing to get the ball rolling. What we need to do now is sign the necessary documents and push as fast as we can. We need to engage all relevant stakeholders but what we needed the make is this,” said the Deputy Minister.

Government wants to make the tourism destination of Victoria Falls its conference capital, and this dovetails with the drive to make it a centre of meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and now international sport.

The Masuwe area was declared a special economic zone to ensure that the project raises funds for self-financing.

A detailed masterplan is being developed in order to guide implementation of the project.