World Athletics Level One coaching course for Bulawayo

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have lined up another World Athletics Level One coaching course targeting those interested in working with junior athletes.

The course is pencilled for August 26 to September 4, with 20 participants expected to attend.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara confirmed the course will take place at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

“It’s for junior coaches because we are encouraging them to handle juniors.

“The international course covers a lot on ethics and athletes’ security. We have also made it clear to the SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission) that no unqualified coaches will handle our athletes.

“We are happy that a lot of junior coaches who have been illegally coaching juniors without qualifications are responding to our request to be trained.

“We have also advised NASH and NAPH who are the custodians of our juniors and youths to demand to see the coach’s qualifications.

“We also asked parents to do the same to their children’s personal coaches so that their children are not handled by unscrupulous individuals, who will end up abusing these vulnerable innocent kids,” said Tagara.

The facilitator for the course will be appointed by World Athletics.