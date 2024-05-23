Working abroad is not a bed of roses: Chief Chipadza

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Chief Chipadze has called upon the people of Zimbabwe to constantly check on their relatives who are working abroad, adding that the need to fulfil financial obligations back home often forces victims of human trafficking to remain in bondage.

The traditional leader was speaking at a human trafficking stakeholders meeting organized by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in Bindura.



He urged families to stop burdening their relatives abroad with numerous financial requests. Instead, he encouraged them to take a keen interest in their relatives’ well-being and living conditions.

Chief Chipadza also advised people migrating to other countries to secure employment and carefully assess the opportunities before moving.

“Some Zimbabweans are enticed out of the country through dubious job offers, only to find themselves in sad circumstances,” said Chief Chipadza.