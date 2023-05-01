Workers’ unions call for unity, inclusivity

Columbus Mabika and Tina Musonza

Zimbabwe today joins the rest of the world in commemorating Workers’ Day, amid calls for all workers to unite and support Government initiatives that will foster development and economic growth as the mantra of leaving no place and no one behind gains momentum.

The day is commemorated by the working class globally and gives workers a chance to deliberate on different socio-economic issues.

The Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) will hold its main celebrations in Victoria Falls, with mini celebrations at Gibbo Stadium in Chiredzi and Tanganda grounds in Chipinge.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said it will mark the day at Dzivaresekwa Stadium in Harare.

The day had lost its lustre in the past years, with few people attending commemorations due to the politicisation of trade unionism by opposition politicians in the country.

Speaking ahead of the commemorations, unions said the day was crucial in reflecting on the worker’s welfare and national development.

ZFTU secretary-general Cde Kennias Shamuyarira called on all workers to be part of the national development agenda.

“I call upon all workers to fight corruption at all levels as we are targeting attaining Vision 2030, that is leaving no one and no place behind in the quest for national development and creating a vibrant economy by 2030,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa’s administration has made the welfare of workers its top priority and is also working to ensure better relations between the private sector and the Government. This is in recognition of the unique role that workers play in delivering Government policies.”

Cde Shamuyarira said the ZFTU will hold its commemorations under the theme; “Working class confronting the elite monopoly cartels against a shared national economic agenda”.

He hailed Government for forging the tripartite negotiations into a legislative framework with narratives that feeds into the National Development Strategy 1.

He said the commemorations would focus on issues that have affected workers over the period.

“As we go into these commemorations, we require a determined minimum wage agreed by all stakeholders involved pegged in the United States dollar, proper health and safety benchmarks for our workers in addition to gender parity based on meritocracy among other challenges being faced by the worker on a daily basis,” he said.

Turning to foreign investments, Cde Shamuyarira said Government should approve those that will employ locals, bring beneficiation to the country and those that are able to upscale the local industry and sales.

On women empowerment, he said time was up for advocating women’s rights, and instead implementing full measures to empower women and the girl child.

ZCTU secretary-general Mr Japhet Moyo said today was a big day in the life of a worker.

“Workers Day is a very big day for many organisations. As an organisation we are going to join the rest of the world. This is the day where we reflect on how workers are doing,” he said.

Mr Moyo bemoaned lack of job security for many workers who might like to belong to unions as some work places were not accessible to unions.

The collective bargaining exercises, he said, had not been able to improve the overall quality of work, security of jobs and better conditions of employment. Mr Moyo said they will also up their campaign for health and safety issues at the workplace.

In interviews, workers in Harare said Government should put zero tolerance to corruption.

Ms Cleopatra Muchemwa said Government aspirations will be achievable if the employer took into account the concerns of workers.

“Workers are major stakeholders as they drive Government strategy and implement Government policies,” she said.

“The employer should then place importance of our welfare as we thrive to achieve national goals.”

Lucia Ngazana of Chitungwiza said employers should increase workers’ salaries for more buying power in light of unwarranted price increases.

“We call upon the powers that be to make some interventions to alleviate the situation,” she said.

Mr Mugove Shoko said workers would expect better working conditions and salaries, but sanctions had affected the economy.