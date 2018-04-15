Workers contest quarry privatisation

Melissa Makoto Herald Reporter

Harare City Council workers are still fighting against the privatisation of Crusher Station, an entity of the local authority that produces crushed stone and asphalt concrete for road construction and rehabilitation.

Although council says workers at the quarry will be transferred to the new entity, the workers accuse their employer of arbitrarily making the decision without consulting them as is required by the Labour Act.

In a statement issued last week, Harare Municipal Workers Union and Employee Party (MWUEP) said it was dismaying that council did not consult its workers on such a crucial move.

“In terms of Section 25 A 5(C) of the Labour Act, it states that without prejudice to the provisions of any collective bargaining agreement that may be applicable to the establishment concerned, works council shall be entitled to be consulted by the employer about proposals relating to partial or total plant closures and mergers and transfers of ownership,” read the statement.

MWUEP claims that privatisation will not change the fortunes of the organisation.

“As the employee party, we have witnessed the privatisation of City Parking and Rufaro Marketing, all these entities, without proper consultations at the employment council and that has not benefited the City of Harare,” said MWUEP.

Plans to privatise Crusher Station gained traction during the tenure of Mr Saviour Kasukuwere as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing. Government then proposed creating an independent board of directors to run the quarry.