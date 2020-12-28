Work on Kariba water tunnel to start soon

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

A United Kingdom-based organisation has partnered Kariba Municipality to construct a 150-metre tunnel in Lake Kariba to ensure access to raw water during the dry season.

Details of the programme have already been thrashed out, with transboundary permits for workers that will undertake the project already being sorted out.

The workers will be crossing in from Zambia’s Siavonga Township where they are carrying out climate proofing projects to ensure access to water and sanitation.

Government has since been granted international certification and national project status.

With effects of climate change becoming more pronounced, Kariba Municipality’s inlet infrastructure has been unable to access water when levels recede, especially during the dry season.

Water levels start receding from August and start increasing around February as only 30 percent of total inflows are from the local catchment.

The bulk of the inflows start flowing into Lake Kariba Around April to make significant changes to the water levels.

The low level inlet penstocks at Breezes Intake Tower are usually covered by sand, which has to be scooped out or the municipality has to deploy a pump on a pontoon.

Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development Facility (CRIDF), which works with governments, businesses and other organisations in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has moved to ensure availability of water throughout the year. Kariba municipality Housing and Community Services director Mr Godfrey Magijani said the project is expected to take about four months to complete.

“The project will ensure full use of the Breezes Intake Tower throughout the year and therefore constant supply of water,” said Mr Magijani.

“It will help during dry months when the lake level is low, and the issue of sand entering the tower will be over.”

The project will also help in augmenting water supplies in anticipation of the development of the new Kasese Housing Project.

Salient effects of climate change, which have affected provision of water and sanitation to the local authority started being felt as far back as the year 2 000.

Kariba municipality needs about 400 litres of diesel daily to excavate around the intake tower.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to gauge the impact of the intervention and possible mitigation for any adverse effects has already been conducted.