Work begins at Ziscosteel

Patrick Chitumba

Midlands Bureau Chief

ZISCOSTEEL, which secured Kuvimba Mining House as a partner, is now working on a Water Reticulation Master Plan that will address perennial water crisis in Redcliff town.

The water crisis in Redcliff has reached a critical stage as the town does not have its own source of water, and relies on Kwekwe City Council which at times shuts down supplies due to the ever-increasing water debt.

Residents said the water shortage exposes them to waterborne diseases as they were often forced to draw water from unprotected sources.

Some residents have resorted to using bucket toilets while others relieve themselves in the open.

With the coming in of Kuvimba Mining House, there is confidence among the community of Redcliff that service delivery will greatly improve.

Redcliff municipality currently owes Kwekwe City Council $72,7 million in outstanding water bills and was working on handing over the administration of water to the latter.

In a public notice published on Thursday last week, Ziscosteel invited applications from companies, individuals and consultants to carry out an integrated Water Reticulation Master Plan to cover both domestic and industrial water supply.

According to the notice, Ziscosteel said the terms of reference will among other things analyse the reliability or sustainability of water supply from Kwekwe City Council, assess other possible water sources and related infrastructure to bring water to Zisco and Buchwa Iron Mining Company (Bimco)

“Ziscosteel is an integrated iron and steel making operation which stopped production in 2008 and is currently seized with its own revival. Zisco has therefore embarked on a programme to resuscitate its own iron and steel making operations and is looking for companies, individuals and consultants to carry out Water Reticulation Master Plan for Zisco, Bimco to cover both domestic and industrial water supply, analyse the reliability or sustainability of water supply from Kwekwe municipality and assess other possible water sources and related infrastructure to bring water to Zisco and Bimco,” reads part of the notice.

Ziscosteel was once one of the largest steel mills in Southern Africa, producing over one million tonnes of steel annually and had around 8 000 workers.

It was a major company in the Midlands, with Redcliff housing most of its workers.

Several attempts to resuscitate the steel giant have hit a snag and recently Cabinet announced that the company had secured Kuvimba Mining House as a partner.

Speaking to residents at a meeting recently, Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva said revenue his council was collecting was not enough to cover the Kwekwe City Council bill, hence the proposal to handover the administration of water to Kwekwe City Council.

“The short-term goal is to install water meters in 2022 and our long-term goal is to build our own water treatment plant. However, the revenue being collected is not enough to cover the Kwekwe City debt which now stands at $72 700 000, as a result we are contemplating to hand over the administration of water to Kwekwe City,” said Clr Masiyatsva.

He said the revival of Ziscosteel was good news as plans were already underway by the company to have an integrated Water Reticulation Master Plan to cover both domestic and industrial water supply.