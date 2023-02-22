Women’s League top performers honoured

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE Herentals Queens duo of Praynance Zvawanda and goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede together with Chapungu Queens striker Ethel Chinyerere have been honoured for their performance last season.

The Students won the league title after upstaging perennial winners Black Rhinos Queens.

Zvawanda led from the midfield and was voted the Soccer Star of the Year in a season she captured the imagination of many.

Her teammate Magwede was also rewarded with the Goalkeeper of the Year accolade after keeping 22 clean sheets while Chinyerere was the top goalscorer with 33 goals to her name.

And a local company Ignited Minds Foundation have rewarded the trio for their achievements.

Zvawanda who is only 19 years old expressed excitement after receiving the top gong.

“This is my first top accolade as an individual. I am very happy to have received this award.

“This prize is not mine alone. It’s for the Herentals family from the club president Professor Innocent Benza to the last supporter of the team,” she said.

“I am now looking forward to another season with more excitement.

“I would like to thank the sponsors as well.”

Both Magwede and Chinyerere echoed the same sentiments.