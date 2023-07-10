Women’s League to spearhead rural industrialisation

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Over 500 women in the Chiwundura area on the outskirts of Gweru, graduated with certificates after completing entrepreneurial courses initiated by the Zanu PF Women’s League in bid to equip the vulnerable rural women.

Those who graduated after undergoing self-help projects received certificates from the revolutionary party’s Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona.

Some of the women who benefited from the training programme said they were hoping to embark on life-changing business in their communities.

“From this training I am seeing myself as a future businessperson. I want to set up a tuckshop where I will sell some of the products that I will personally produce. This will help maximise on profits and grow my business,” said Mrs Angela Makada.

Another beneficiary, Ms Memory Ngara, said she will venture into the wholesale business. “I can foresee doing great in supplying local businesses with essential commodities. This will help me raise funds for my grandchildren and pay my bills. This training has given me hope at my age and I believe I can make it,” she said.

Ms Ruth Mangoma said the training had equipped her to become independent. “From this moment, I see myself as an independent woman. I foresee myself being able to fend for the family. I used to depend only on my husband for everything, but now we will be complementing each other,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said they were equipping women to be self-reliant.

“We have come along with our training programmes. It’s time we go beyond the normal training for ourselves.

“The initial phase was meant to ensure that you produce for your households. We wanted you to have clean homesteads and make some small income.

“It’s time to go big. We will be initiating the setting up of industries in your communities where you come together and showcase your skills for mass production,” she said.

Women should also form cooperatives to grow their businesses. “We can’t continue importing soap and petroleum jelly when we have the skills to do so at our disposal.

Organise yourselves and put together funding for raw materials and leave the rest to us so that you go commercial. We also have financial institutions like the Women’s Bank to make sure this becomes a reality.”