Women’s League the nerve centre of Zanu PF: President Mnangagwa

Farai Dauramanzi

Online Reporter

The Women’s League should maintain and consolidate its position as the bedrock of Zanu PF as it is the nerve centre of the party, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Zanu PF First Secretary and President said this when he addressed the Women’s League First National Assembly at the party headquarters in Harare this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the Women’s League for working hard to ensure Zanu PF’s victory in last year’s elections.

“I recall our last National Assembly meeting of the Women’s League held in June 2023 which called for women to work together for a landslide victory of the party,” he said.

“I, therefore, take the opportunity of your meeting today to express my gratitude to you all for the outstanding mobilisation efforts during the August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

“Going forward, the Women’s League, as the nerve centre of our mass party, is called upon to continue rooting itself in the founding ideals, values and principles of the party. Always avail yourselves to wholeheartedly serve our nation. This is a cornerstone for the ongoing renewal, modernisation and growth of our revolutionary movement.”