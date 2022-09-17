Women’s League steps up mobilisation

Trust Freddy

Herald correspondent

Members of Zanu PF’s Women’s League should remain vigilant and guard against infiltration so the party will win resoundingly in the 2023 general elections, the party’s Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona said yesterday during the Women’s League induction and mobilisation strategy programme.

Speaking at the party’s national headquarters in Harare during the strategy meeting, Cde Chinomona said the Women’s League leadership had accelerated its engagement programme as part of the mobilisation strategy of getting five million party supporters to vote and ensure a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa in next year’s elections.

The Women’s League, as has done other organs of the party, has already endorsed President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, as the sole Presidential candidate for the party.

“This is the first meeting we are meeting as top national executive after our elective conference and we reiterate our position where we agreed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is our sole candidate for next year’s elections.”

She challenged women across the nation to be vigilant and work together for the good of the party, as unity will ensure victory at the polls.

“As leaders, we need to work together for the success of the party and root out divisive elements. Let’s tell people about the achievements made by the Second Republic,” she said.

The Second Republic, which hit the ground running from November 2017, has embarked on a number of infrastructure projects which have in turn created a lot of job opportunities, including the upgrading and modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post to become one of the best in the region.

Other projects include the widening of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway where over 350km of the 585km highway have been completed and opened to motorists. The construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which will end Bulawayo’s water woes and support many irrigation schemes along the way, is another key milestone.

Several other infrastructural development projects, including dam and road construction and expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the Hwange Thermal Power Station which will add 600MW to the grid, are at different stages of completion.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by the Women’s League national executive members, and Cde Chinomona was impressed by the turnout, with most provinces recording 100 percent turnout except for a few leaders who were attending the local authorities councillors’ indaba in Harare.

The Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa challenged top executives to take a leaf from President Mnangagwa.

“Zanu PF Women’s League leadership must emulate President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership as well as safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. Let’s tell people about the achievements made by the Second Republic,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said she was excited by the number of people who were rallying behind the President, but challenged women to make sure everyone, including youths, who firmly supported the President was a registered voter.