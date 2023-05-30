Women’s League members urged to unite

Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary Cde Mabel Chinomona (left) hands over a sewing machine to Harare Province Women’s League chairperson Ratidzo Mukarati while other members look on at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

AS the country prepares for the August harmonised elections, Zanu PF members have been urged to set aside their differences, shun “bhora musango” practices, and work towards propelling the ruling party to an unassailable victory.

Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona yesterday told the wing’s national executive meeting in Harare that women, a number of whom sailed through in the recently held primary elections, should work towards a President Mnangagwa victory.

Cde Chinomona said it was now time for dedicated party cadres to unite and put aside differences that may have been induced by the party’s recent primary elections.

Officially opening the league’s meeting, Cde Chinomona said internal conflicts should play second fiddle to the party’s interests.

“Primary elections are now over, it was an internal selection process, but they should not divide us. Party members should now pull in one direction against our common enemy, the opposition party Citizen Coalition for Change. We should bury our differences and start mobilising for the candidates who sailed through in the just-ended primary elections and President Mnangagwa who is our Presidential candidate,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said while primary elections were a race, members should unite and post a crushing victory in the harmonised polls expected in August.

“Whenever there is a race, one comes out as a winner, but in Zanu PF there are no winners or losers. We are all winners. It doesn’t mean winners have to gloat and think the party belongs to them alone. If someone loses know that tomorrow it will be your turn.

“Let’s have the spirit of self-criticism. Hazvina kuti ndadyirwei or sei uyu apinda ini ndisina, ko iwe ukapinda mangwana zvakaipei. Apinda ndiyeye tose totsigirana, mangwana ndiwewo,” she said.

Cde Chinomona also called on Women’s League members to take empowerment initiatives seriously.

She donated more than 400 sewing machines to the league’s branches across the country’s 10 provinces meant to capacitate women.