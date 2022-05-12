Women’s League indaba dates set

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha (left) and Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona address the media at the party's headquaters in Harare yesterday.. -Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Blessings Chidakwa and Vongai Chinjeke

The Zanu PF Women’s League conference will be held next month from June 23 to the 26th under the theme “Total political, social and economic empowerment for every woman by 2030”.

The vetting exercise for aspiring candidates will start this coming Sunday, the party national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said.

Addressing the press at the Zanu PF headquarters Cde Bimha said since 2022 is the party’s conferences and congress year, the party is now seized with the Women’s League elective conference scheduled for next month.

“The party is happy that the preparations are progressing well so far and the prepared roadmap is now being implemented. The Politburo and Central Committee have approved the drafts plans as presented by the women’s league.

“However, the details will be presented by the Secretary for the Women’s League. Guidelines for the conduct of the various processes leading to the culmination of the elective Conference have been given to all the Provinces,” he said.

Cde Bimha who was flanked by the secretary for Women’s League Cde Mable Chinomona and party director of Information Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the Women’s League national executive council was held on May 9, 2022 and all preparatory conference information was discussed in full.

“At this point in time, aspiring candidates are now processing their CVs for submission to the provinces. This is the beginning of the road towards the women’s league elective conference to take place in June 2022,” he said.

Cde Chinomona called for unity ahead of elective conference.

“Aspiring candidates are required to submit their CVs to their respective provinces by May 15, 2022. The commissariat department will deploy teams led by Central Committee members to collect the CVs on May 15, 2022 and submit them to party headquarters on May 16, 2022,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said the two-day conference shall be held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

“We have extended invitations to our regional and international sister parties. We have also extended invitations to our diaspora districts and other women’s organisations, Government line Ministries and women in business.

“As per the party Constitution our delegates are from all our party districts, national and provincial women’s league executives and our women’s quota in the Central Committee,” he said.

She said aspiring candidates should submit CVs that detail their history, with special reference to their service in the party.

Aspiring candidates should be fully paid sitting members of the women league national executive council, shall be a fully paid up member of the party.

Other stipulated requirements shall be someone who would have served at provincial level for at least five years consistently, have no criminal record and not serving any suspension.

Cde Chinomona said if any member from the Central Committee wishes to stand for election into the women’s league national executive they should first resign from their Central Committee post as per the party’s constitution.

“Any national executive member wishing to stand for re-election into the national executive should recuse themselves from participating in the receiving, vetting of CVs and monitoring of the election process,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said party structures are urged to come up with resolutions based on the seven thematic committees including women’s participation in party affairs (Politics), state of the economy, women in agriculture and food security.

Other thematic committees are social services, women’s health and poverty eradication, infrastructure development and utilities, provincial economies and devolution, religion, culture and liberation war heritage.

Cde Chinomona said the women’s league remain committed to all the democratic processes of the party, urging all women to remain guided by the party principles and policies throughout the conference.