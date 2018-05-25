Women’s League drums up support for ED

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Aanu-PF Women’s League has embarked on mass mobilisation of voters ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections.

In an interview after addressing supporters in Harare North yesterday, zanu-pf Women’s League National Political Commissar Cde Apolonia Munzwerengi said they were mobilising women and youths to vote for the ruling party during the elections.

“The idea behind our rallies is to mobilise support for Zanu-PF. We are in the election mood. We are moving around telling people that our presidential candidate is Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and also informing them of the party’s candidates for the House of Assembly and council elections.

“We want to mobilise women to come out in their numbers to vote for President Mnangagwa so that he wins overwhelmingly during this forthcoming elections,” she said.

She said there was peace in the country due to the new dispensation and this had instilled confidence in investors to come into the country.

“Several companies have been opened while others are being resuscitated. Look at what happened in Bulawayo, the national railways is being resuscitated. There are also things happening in Mutare, Harare and Kariba, where electricity generation was boosted,” Cde Munzwerengi said.

She said many companies were also coming into the country to invest and relations with Britain had improved because of President Mnangagwa.

“As the Women’s League, we are saying we are fully behind President Mnangagwa and he is our candidate for the elections. We want to urge the youths, women and men to rally behind him,” she said.

Cde Munzwerengi said they had rallies in Epworth and Harare South on Wednesday and in Mt Pleasant, Harare East, Dzivaresekwa, Hatfield and Kuwadzana yesterday.

She said they would be moving to provinces soon.