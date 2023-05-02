Women’s League confident of garnering 5 million votes

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

ZANU PF Women’s League is confident of ensuring that the ruling party reaches its target of five million votes in the forthcoming harmonised elections, Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona has said.

The Women’s League has been championing income generating projects to empower women across the country as part of mobilising votes for the party to ensure its resounding victory in the polls.

Speaking at the league’s post primary elections meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters yesterday, Cde Chinomona implored party members to remain united, with losing primary election aspirants to let bygones be bygones.

“We had our primary elections and they are behind us,” she said. “We are here to congratulate and console each other, but what is important is for us to work as a united force for the party and President to attain five million votes.

“It is now up to us the women of this country to take the party forward and not keep unnecessary grudges because the party is for everyone and does not belong to one person.”

As women are the largest demographic group in the country, Cde Chinomona said, the league should mobilise voters riding on the several empowerment projects that had been rolled out for women across the country.

“We have several projects running that need to reach all corners of the country for women. We had sewing, detergent making, among other projects, we want to see women on the ground,” she said.

Cde Chinomona urged women to continue breaking barriers and ensuring that the country continued with its development agenda which is being spearheaded by the Zanu PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa.

“We should be seen at the forefront because as mothers in the party we should unite the whole party and continue forging ahead,” she said. “President Mnangagwa has even extended our women’s quota for another 10 years and that is due recognition.

“As women, we should all work tirelessly towards seeing that President Mnangagwa wins resoundingly and undeniably.”

Cde Chinomona said the Womne’s League would embark on a door to door campaign for the party.

Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration Senator Monica Mutsvangwa called on the women to remain resolute and prioritise people’s wishes.

“We want to remain resolute and work with what the structures want,” she said. “This is the only way we can succeed in our mobilisation matrix.

“President Mnangagwa has seen and acknowledged the importance of women in the party and country at large and we should not let the party down and be well acquainted with the Zanu PF ideology.”