Women’s international film festival kicks off

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

International images film festival for Women, has returned for its 17th edition with a number of screenings around Harare.

Running under the theme “Reach Out”, the festival officially opens today with the screening of “She is King”, a joyous celebration of Zulu culture in a glossy contemporary setting showing off Johannesburg as the “Broadway of Africa”.

Speaking at a press conference that was held in Harare on Wednesday, the festival coordinator Karen Mukwasi said they also engaged local communities in an effort to raise awareness about issues affecting women.

“In line with our mandate to use film for social transformation, IIFF will host screenings in Mufakose, Epworth and Highfield. The film in the communities will focus on gender based violence and related themes. Community conversations will accompany the screenings in an effort to raise awareness and increase the agency of communities in dealing with GBV and other related issues,” said Mukwasi. The main venue of the festival is the National Gallery of Zimbabwe whilst additional screenings will be held at Batanai Gardens till August 30.

The festival has, however, downsized in terms of screenings with a total of 34 films this year, compared to previous festivals where more than 60 films were screened.

Some of the films to be screened include “She is king”, “Mukanya”, “A female Chief”, “Chicks on boards”, “Under Pressure”, “Somebody Clap for me” and “The sound of silence” In addition to these screenings, a women’s talk show dubbed “No Filter” will be launched tomorrow in collaboration with the festival to encourage dialogue that engages with women’s issues.

IIFF is an internationally recognized festival held to inspire positive images of women, interrogate, debate and celebrate the world of women, as well as the communities that women live in through films that exhibit gender sensitive narratives