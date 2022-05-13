Women’s Football League moves a gear up

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION continues in the Zimbabwe Women’s League this weekend when early pacesetters Chapungu Queens date Midlands State University at Wilson Fields & MacAdam in Gweru on Saturday morning.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side are yet to drop points in the four matches they have played so far.

MSU Queens have managed a single victory in five matches.

The national women’s league will break next weekend to allow the staging of a new tournament that will be bankrolled by Yadah owner Walter Magaya.

The three-day tournament will be launched on Monday at the PHD Church in Waterfalls. The draw will be conducted on the same day and teams will be moved into a bio bubble during the entire course of the tournament.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chipembere Queens FC v Mutare City Rovers (Mkoba Stadium [Gweru, 11am), MSU Queens v Chapungu Queens (Wilson Fields & MacAdam, 11am), Borrow Jets FC v Correctional Queens ( Hillside Centre For Cricket Excellence, 12pm).