Women’s football league battles to clear mid-week games

25 Oct, 2022 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Sports Reporter

AS the season finale beckons in the Zimbabwe women’s football league, the league fathers have scheduled a number of mid-week games for teams that still have games in hand.

The league is left with four rounds of matches and a number of teams still have games in hand.

Correctional Queens and Chapungu Queens will clash at Wagadhugu stadium at Chikurubi today at 11 am.

The two teams will remain with one game in hand each.

Both teams won their past weekend games.

Correctional Queens beat Conduit Soccer Academy 3-1 on Saturday while Chapungu Queens were in a no-nonsense mood against Mutare City Rovers Queens. They hammered the Mutare side 7-0 at Manyame Air Base sports club.

Today’s encounter has all the ingredients of a thriller as the two service teams clash. The two teams have some of the best players in the women’s league.

Chapungu has a prolific striker Ethel Chinyerere and an attacking midfielder Vimbai Mharadzi among some of their best arsenal.

Correctional Queens have forward Berita Kabwe and veteran midfielder Marjoury Nyaumwe in their fold

