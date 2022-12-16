Women’s empowerment champion hailed

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to the late national heroine Cde Betty Flora Mtero’s youngest daughter Kundisai Lorna Mtero at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The late national heroine Cde Betty Flora Mtero was a philanthropist who worked tirelessly towards the economic empowerment of women and children, mourners said yesterday.

Cde Mtero was buried at a colourful event at the National Heroes Acre where thousands of people from all walks of life came to give her a befitting send off.

Entertainment groups, including the police band, Zanu PF dance groups and church choirs took turns to provide the music and dance for the mourners.

When the song “Kutonga Kwaro” by Jah Prayzah was sung, the crowd sang along while others could be heard chanting “Tongai vaMnangagwa tifare”.

The majority of mourners were clad in Zanu PF regalia while attentively following proceedings.

Son of the late heroine, David Mtero, described his mother as a humble person who had a passion of working with the community, mostly women and children to enhance their economic independence.

“She was humble herself and communicated with all across the board whether it was a woman, a child on the street.

“To the highest level she communicated in the same manner with the same openness and honesty.

“She was able to see herself and act as she wanted. She was not a person of pretence and for that she was able to pass this on to us, her children, family and extended family,” he said.

David thanked President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF and the Government for according his mother the highest honour of laying her to rest at National Heroes Acre.

“The party gave her all the respect that she deserved. Amai Mtero was a simple and people’s person,” he said.

Senator Cde Omega Hungwe who worked with the late heroine described her as someone who was so brave and served Zanu PF with honesty.

“We remember her mostly as someone who was concerned about the upliftment of women. She has many whom she trained with certificates on detergents making and various other initiatives.

“She was among the first black women to get a drivers licence in Rhodesia,” she said.

Senator Hungwe said Cde Mtero was a member of the Central Committee who once held a position in the women’s league.

“At party level she did well and trained so many people. Only that she was now sick at the time of her death but at the October Zanu PF People’s Congress she was part of the quota of Central Committee members.

“She was among those that pushed for a women quota system in Zanu PF and for proportional representation in Parliament together with the party chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri,” she said.

Former Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Idah Mashonganyika who worked with the late heroine during the liberation struggle up to independence said she was a woman of good morals.

“Cde Mtero worked under my executive post-independence. One outstanding issue about her was that of encouraging women clubs. She would teach women life changing skills such as sewing.

“She always encouraged good deeds. Mai Mtero’s personal life was a clear testimony of hard work to fellow women,” she said.

Former Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Ms Nyasha Chikwinya said she was a true heroine among women who championed women empowerment at every level in society.

“She is a woman par excellence in her deeds. She fully used her 90 years and surely deserved them as she had something to do in this country,” she said.

“Mai Mtero only wanted to see the upliftment of women in all spheres, be it as youths, widows and teenagers. She taught lifelong skills that could be passed on from one generation to the other. She successfully did that selflessly.”

Ms Chikwinya said Mai Mtero died championing the war of economic liberation.