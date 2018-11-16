‘Women, Wine and Words’ in Harare debut

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Following a five-year staging at Intwasa Arts Festival, popular play “Women, Wine and Words” will tomorrow make its debut in Harare at Theatre In The Park.

The venue has dedicated a full day to celebrate creativity through an array of activities.

These include talks, film screenings and performances.

The day kicks off with Sunrise Yoga in the serene Harare Gardens followed by Afro dance classes.

Two stages will be erected; one with a flow of powerful panel conversations and poetry, while the other will offer music as well a competitive “She Open Mic” session for the aspiring female performers.

Later in the evening, female performers including Hope Masike, Vera and DJ Noma that Girl will take centre stage sharing their talents.

Intwasa festival director Raisdon Baya said he is excited to spread WWW.

“As Intwasa we are excited about the partnership and spreading WWW outside Bulawayo and outside the festival. We hope this new move will bring more awareness to the WWW property and hopefully attract more partnerships for Intwasa Festival,” he said.

Event hosts Rooftop Promotions who run TITP said they intend to open their space to younger and often marginalized creatives.

“This partnership with Intwasa Festival has made it possible for us to co-create the Harare Edition of WWW.

“We are glad to be a part of the WWW showcase. We believe it’s a great opportunity to celebrate both budding and existent female creatives across the country and beyond,” said TITP representative Stephanie Kapfunde.