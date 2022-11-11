Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mt Darwin District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr White Nkoma has rallied women to grab opportunities availed by Government in the quota system and also participate in first-past-the-post to increase their numbers in local government and the House of Assembly.

Speaking at the launch of Women Coalition of Zimbabwe Mt Darwin Chapter, Mr Nkoma said women have the potential to outclass men in any election because statistically, women are more than men.

Mr Nkoma encouraged more women to take up leadership positions.

According to the recent census, Mashonaland Central has a population of 1 384 891 consisting of 681 313 males and 703 576 females.

In Mt Darwin, out of a population of 240 727, about 118 021 are male while 122 000 are female.

“The Government is fighting for you so that you have representation in all spheres. Take up these opportunities and help the Government in supporting you,” he said.

“Mt Darwin has 40 wards and 38 of them are taken by men while only two wards have female councillors. We have five chiefs and five headmen, all male. Women, where are you?”

Pfura RDC chief executive officer Mr Stanslous Nyachowe said he hoped that in the upcoming harmonised election, the number of women in local Government will increase from two to over 20.

He said women can influence decisions that can improve livelihoods.

WCoZ vice chairperson Ms Charity Mandishona said Mt Darwin is now the 13th chapter in Zimbabwe as the coalition reaches out to rural and marginalised communities.

She said the 50/50 agenda needs a multi-sectoral approach as the number of women in decision making processes continue to dwindle.