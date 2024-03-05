Women miners lead the way in land reclamation

Minister Chombo planting an Avocado tree at Mrs Nharara's mine as part of reclaiming the mined area

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AN avocado plantation pilot project whose aim seeks to address land degradation by reclaiming mined areas was yesterday launched at a mine close to Banket in the Zvimba district.

The one-hectare project with 750 plants, is the brainchild of the Zimbabwe Association of Women in Mining Associations (ZAWIMA), which also eyes to roll-out the project in all the eight provinces of the country as the perceived minority group in mining rally behind President Mnangagwa’s call for development.

Funding for US$10 000 pilot project, was sourced through the Global Green Fund (GGF), with Mrs Blessing Nharara, the owner of the mine, expressing optimism about the positive results of the plantation.

“This is a pilot project aimed at helping in reclaiming our areas of operation. Once we see positive results, we will roll it to other districts and provinces.

“We have 750 plants of avocado trees in this one-hectare area,” said Mrs Nharara a member of ZAWIMA.

The ceremony was graced by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development permanent secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda, Southern African Development Community (SADC) Women In Mining representatives from Botswana and Zambia.

ZAWIMA national chairman and (SADC WIM) secretary general, Mrs Kundai Chikonzo shared the vision of the women miners in nation-building, sustainable mining and employment creation.